Dallas Love Field shooter wasn't supposed to have a gun, police say

The 37-year-old woman who opened fire at Love Field Airport on Monday was barred from owning guns because of her previous arrest history, police say.

The latest: At a news conference Tuesday, Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia shared new details and video showing how police took the suspect, identified as Portia Odufuwa, into custody after she fired into the ceiling at the Southwest ticketing area.

Garcia said the suspect arrived via Uber and walked into an airport bathroom. Five minutes later, she walked into the ticketing area and said she had an announcement to make.

"Witnesses say Odufuwa started to ramble, talking about a marriage, incarceration and that she was going to blow up the airport," Garcia said. "And then (she) pulls a handgun from her sweatshirt."

The police response: Security video shows Dallas police officer Ronald Cronin walk over after hearing the commotion and instruct the suspect to drop the weapon.

Garcia said the suspect pointed the gun at the officer and a bystander, which prompted the officer quickly to take cover behind a self-service kiosk and fire back.

More officers arrived at the scene and took the wounded suspect into custody.

Of note: Odufuwa wasn't supposed to be in possession of a weapon — the handgun she allegedly fired at Love Field wasn't registered to her, Garcia said.

In August 2016, she tried to buy a gun from a pawn shop and was denied because of an outstanding traffic warrant, Garcia said. She tried again later that month, at the same shop, and was denied again.

In 2019, she was accused of robbing a bank in Wylie and starting a fire in Mesquite.

In 2020, she was taken into custody at Love Field so police could get her a mental health evaluation.

What they're saying: Garcia lauded Cronin, a 15-year police veteran, for stopping Monday's shooting and ensuring that no bystanders were injured.

"I've said time and time again to our men and women and to our recruits that we need to be both guardian as well as warrior. ... That is what Officer Cronin was," the chief said. "He didn't hesitate in engaging, managing to give commands to potential victims, attempting to guide them to safety even after being involved in the most traumatic scenario."

What we're watching: Odufuwa's condition has stabilized and she remains under police watch at Parkland Memorial Hospital.