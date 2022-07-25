11 mins ago - News
Shooting prompts travel nightmare at Dallas Love Field Airport
A woman is in custody after police say she fired a gun at Dallas Love Field Monday morning.
The latest: The woman, identified by police as 37-year-old Portia Odufuwa, was dropped off near the Southwest ticketing counter at Love Field around 11am, Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference.
- After going to the women's bathroom she emerged wearing what appeared to be a hoodie and started firing into the ticket counter area with a handgun, per police.
- An officer shot and hit her "lower extremities," and the suspect was then taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital for treatment and remains under police custody, according to Garcia.
State of play: The shooting quickly led to a nightmare for travelers and airport officials.
- A ground stop was issued, and flights that were preparing to land were diverted to other airports.
- Flights that had already boarded and were preparing for takeoff were instructed to stay put.
Threat level: Hundreds of people, including airline employees and airport staff, were told to evacuate the airport so law enforcement could conduct a security sweep.
- Once the building was deemed safe, TSA screened everyone before letting them inside the airport.
- Dozens of flights were either canceled or delayed.
Flashback: It could have been worse.
- In 2013, a man walked up to a security checkpoint at Los Angeles International Airport, fatally shooting a TSA officer and injuring three other people.
- LAX travelers had to be evacuated and re-screened then too. Over 167,000 people were affected by cancellations, delays or diversions to other airports because of the shooting.
- The man is now serving a life sentence.
