Dallas-area woman's miscarriage complicated after Texas abortion ban

A 35-year-old woman from the Dallas area had two miscarriages within a year and had a vastly different experience after the state's abortion ban went into effect last fall.

She shared her story with the New York Times, which detailed the ordeal on "The Daily" podcast.

Why it matters: Restrictive abortion laws may be scaring doctors away from performing procedures for anyone experiencing a miscarriage.

There's little difference between those procedures and the methods used to perform abortions, blurring the lines for doctors who may fear legal reprisal.

What happened: The North Texas woman and her husband were overjoyed when she became pregnant, but they learned there was no longer a heartbeat during a routine ultrasound at the 10-week mark.

She underwent dilation and curettage, or D&C, to remove the pregnancy tissue from her uterus per her doctor's recommendation.

But, but, but: When Amanda had another miscarriage about eight months later, she was denied a D&C at the same hospital.

She was told to go home and only return if she bled enough in an hour to fill a diaper.

The couple went home and Amanda sat in a warm bath to try to soothe the cramping. The water turned red.

Amanda passed clots and bled heavily for 48 hours. She eventually passed all the pregnancy tissue but continued to bleed for a week.

The hospital declined to say whether the law played a role in denying the treatment.

What they're saying: "It was so different from my first experience where they were so nice and so comforting," the woman told the Times.

Flashback: Texas' law that bans abortions after six weeks, including in cases of rape and incest, went into effect in September.

And it awards $10,000 to people who sue anyone suspected of helping someone get the procedure.

Now that Roe has been overturned, a trigger law will go into effect that makes performing an abortion a felony.

What's next: Amanda no longer wants to conceive in Texas.