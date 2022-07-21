Dallas-area woman's miscarriage complicated after Texas abortion ban
A 35-year-old woman from the Dallas area had two miscarriages within a year and had a vastly different experience after the state's abortion ban went into effect last fall.
- She shared her story with the New York Times, which detailed the ordeal on "The Daily" podcast.
Why it matters: Restrictive abortion laws may be scaring doctors away from performing procedures for anyone experiencing a miscarriage.
- There's little difference between those procedures and the methods used to perform abortions, blurring the lines for doctors who may fear legal reprisal.
What happened: The North Texas woman and her husband were overjoyed when she became pregnant, but they learned there was no longer a heartbeat during a routine ultrasound at the 10-week mark.
- She underwent dilation and curettage, or D&C, to remove the pregnancy tissue from her uterus per her doctor's recommendation.
But, but, but: When Amanda had another miscarriage about eight months later, she was denied a D&C at the same hospital.
- She was told to go home and only return if she bled enough in an hour to fill a diaper.
- The couple went home and Amanda sat in a warm bath to try to soothe the cramping. The water turned red.
- Amanda passed clots and bled heavily for 48 hours. She eventually passed all the pregnancy tissue but continued to bleed for a week.
- The hospital declined to say whether the law played a role in denying the treatment.
What they're saying: "It was so different from my first experience where they were so nice and so comforting," the woman told the Times.
Flashback: Texas' law that bans abortions after six weeks, including in cases of rape and incest, went into effect in September.
- And it awards $10,000 to people who sue anyone suspected of helping someone get the procedure.
- Now that Roe has been overturned, a trigger law will go into effect that makes performing an abortion a felony.
What's next: Amanda no longer wants to conceive in Texas.
- "We don't feel like it's safe in Texas to continue to try after what we went through," she told the Times.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.