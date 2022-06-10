Four March for Our Lives events planned in North Texas
March for Our Lives protests against gun violence will be in Dallas, Fort Worth, Frisco and Rockwall this weekend.
Why it matters: Gun violence has decimated communities all over the country, including in Uvalde last month. The four local events will be part of a series of rallies taking place across America.
The intrigue: A majority of American adults say it's more important to control gun violence than to protect access to guns, according to the latest NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll. This is the highest level of support for gun control in more than a decade.
By the numbers: Majorities of voters in the poll said they would definitely vote for candidates who want to increase mental health funding (86%), require stricter background checks (82%), support red flag laws (74%), want stricter gun laws generally (60%) and ban assault-style weapons, like AK-47s and AR-15s (56%).
Yes, but: Though they say these rallies aren't political, organizers expect counter-protests from gun rights advocates, just like similar protests in 2018 saw.
What they're saying: "Just because I have not personally experienced something catastrophic, doesn't mean I can't understand the weight of those actions," Saanvi Mukkara, a high school junior who's helping organize the march in Frisco, told WFAA.
Background: March for Our Lives started as student-led demonstrations for gun control legislation in 2018, after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
- David Hogg, one of March for Our Lives' founders, recently urged people in other countries to protest gun violence at American embassies.
- "We must make the fact that our government has done nothing to protect our kids even more of an international embarrassment," Hogg tweeted.
