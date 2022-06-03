Dallas Pride parade returns to Fair Park this weekend

The Dallas Pride parade returns this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

Why it matters: Pride events are rooted in the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York after police raided a gay club and gay and transgender people fought back.

That sparked the gay rights movement.

Zoom in: Dallas' first Pride parade took place downtown in 1972 but didn't happen again until June 1980.

In 1983, the event was renamed the Texas Freedom Parade and moved to September to celebrate a judge's ruling that struck down Texas' sodomy law.

Yes, but: That ruling was eventually overturned and the law stayed on the books until 2003.

Driving the news: Dallas Pride was traditionally in September in Oak Lawn but it moved to Fair Park in June 2019.

The intrigue: Dallas-based dating app Match sponsored a float in the parade this year and employees will shout, "Gay!" per Advocate Magazine.

The shouts are in protest of Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill, which has seen support in Texas.

Of note: In 2020, Dallas started replacing its City of Dallas flags with Pride flags at city facilities every June for LGBTQ Pride Month.

The downtown skyline will be rainbow-colored Friday through Sunday.

If you go: Dallas Pride festivities take place Saturday and Sunday at Fair Park, 3809 Grand Ave.

Parking is $10. And there's a DART train stop.

Saturday: The Dallas Pride festival runs from 11am-9pm, ending with rainbow fireworks near the Centennial Building.

Cost: $10 for people 20 and older, $5 for people 13-19, free for people under 12.

Sunday: The Dallas Pride Texas Freedom Parade starts at 2pm at the Coliseum, circles the Cotton Bowl, marches in front of the Hall of State and ends at the Coliseum.