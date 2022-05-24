Texas had lowest 2020 death rate from alcohol, drugs and suicide

Texas had the lowest death rates in the country from alcohol, drugs and suicide in 2020, according to a report released today by health policy organizations.

Why it matters: Deaths from alcohol and drugs increased nationwide in 2020 compared to the previous year, likely exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

The overall suicide rate declined but actually increased among people of color, teens and young adults.

Details: Trust for America's Health and Well Being Trust released the "Pain in the Nation" report to track death rates from suicides, drugs and alcohol since 2018.

The report says 2021's increases are likely to be worse.

Threat level: More than 186,000 Americans died in 2020 in alcohol and drug-related incidents or by suicide, a 20% increase over the previous year.

2020 also marked the highest number of substance-induced deaths in a single year.

Zoom in: In Texas, the combined death rate from suicide, drugs and alcohol was 37.8 per 100,000 people, the lowest in the country.

Hawaii had the second-lowest death rate with 40.4 deaths per 100,000 people.

West Virginia and New Mexico had the highest death rates from suicide, drugs and alcohol.

By the numbers: Deaths in Texas still increased, just not by as much as in other states. Texas' combined death rates from suicides, drugs and alcohol went up 16% in 2020 compared to 2019.

Deaths from alcohol increased by 23%, and deaths from drugs increased 29%.

The number of Texans dying from synthetic opioids increased 146% to a rate of 3.6 deaths per 100,000 people in 2020 compared to 2019.

Yes, but: Researchers didn't gather demographic information by state, so it’s unclear what racial disparities might exist in Texas death rates.

Catch up quick: Phone service providers are required to route calls or text messages sent to 988 to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) by July 16.