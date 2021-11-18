Sign up for our daily briefing

Texts or calls to 988 must route to suicide prevention hotline by July

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Federal Communications Commission voted unanimously Thursday to require phone companies to route text messages sent to "988" to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Why it matters: By making it easier to text the Lifeline, the FCC aims to increase accessibility for communities at a higher risk of suicide and mental health crises.

How it works: The move is meant to help 988 become the three-digit number to use for mental health crises, much like 911 is the number for emergencies.

  • With the FCC's vote, cell phone service providers would be required to meet a July 2022 deadline to deliver both texts and phone calls made to 988 to the Lifeline.

What they're saying: Acting FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel noted that suicide rates have increased for young girls, and that LGBTQ youth are almost five times more likely to attempt suicide as their heterosexual peers.

  • "These truths are undeniably painful because these young people deserve a future, they deserve support, " Rosenworcel said in a statement at the agency's meeting. "And that support should be simple to access."

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline currently can be reached at the toll-free number, 1-800-273-TALK(8255).

Margaret Harding McGill
Nov 18, 2021 - Technology

Suicide hotline's text upgrade could strain system

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A federal move to promote texting the national suicide hotline for help could strain crisis center capacity.

Why it matters: Texting can make reaching help more accessible for vulnerable communities, including young people and members of the LGBTQ community, but many insist the system will need more resources.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Nov 18, 2021 - Science

Fear and loneliness caused surge of early pandemic calls for help

Expand chart
Source: Brülhart, M., Klotzbücher, V., Lalive, R. et al. in Nature; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Fear and loneliness replaced relationship and livelihood concerns during the pandemic, a team of scientists said after looking at millions of helpline calls in multiple countries before and after the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The big picture: Doctors and policymakers are trying to assess the impact of quarantines, school closures and other public health measures on our emotional and mental well-being. Using helpline data could become an important assessment tool, the researchers said.

Zachary Basu
13 seconds ago - World

Top Democrat proposes crushing sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) has introduced an amendment that would trigger a cascade of sanctions against top Russian officials, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, major financial institutions, sovereign debt transactions and more in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Why it matters: U.S. officials have been sounding the alarm about Russia's massive military buildup on the eastern border of Ukraine. The sanctions threat is intended to serve as a powerful deterrent against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

