Increasing food and gas prices are driving more people to seek assistance from the North Texas Food Bank.

Driving the news: The cost of groceries went up nearly 13% in March compared to February, according to the world food price index.

The NTFB distributed 22% more food in March compared to February, up from 10 million meals to 12.2 million meals.

Why it matters: Worldwide hunger was exacerbated by the pandemic, and now surging prices are increasing the demand for food assistance, reports Axios' Erica Pandey.

Hunger in America was at an all-time low before 2020, according to Feeding America. Now it's surging back.

Zoom in: In North Texas, one in five children is experiencing food insecurity.

Details: The cost of one of NTFB's staples — cans of peaches — has nearly doubled since last year, so the food bank is looking for fruit substitutes, Anne Readhimer, the vice president of community impact, tells Axios.

The NTFB is also spending about 35% more on gas than before the spike in prices, which is affecting the operating costs to distribute donations to the smaller food banks NTFB serves.

Flashback: During the early days of the pandemic in 2020, 40% of the people who received assistance from the food bank were seeking help for the first time.

Demand has dropped off since then but is on the rise again because it appears "uncertain times will maintain for a while," Readhimer said.

How to help: The food bank is spending about three times more buying food now than it was before 2020 and needs more food donations.