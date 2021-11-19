Food banks struggle with supply chain delays, inflated grocery costs

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Local food banks are struggling with the strain of backed-up supply chains, inflated grocery prices and increasing gas prices.

Inflation is at a 30-year high, and the cost of the major grocery store food groups has risen more than 5% in the past year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: Demand for assistance at the North Texas Food Bank is expected to spike during the next two months.

Details: During an average year, the food bank serves 97 million meals. Last fiscal year, the food bank served 125 million meals.

North Texas Food Bank spent about $30 million purchasing food in the fiscal year that ended in June, up from the $6 million it typically spends.

What they’re saying: "Everything we are purchasing right now, you better believe we are seeing the impact of the supply chain issues and the gas costs," food bank CEO Trisha Cunningham told Axios.

Meanwhile, the pandemic didn’t just affect need. Volunteer numbers have also dropped.

Only about 9,300 people volunteered at the food bank last fiscal year. An average of 40,000 people usually volunteer each year.

Of note: About 800,000 people are food insecure in the 13 counties the North Texas Food Bank serves. That translates to one in six people and one in five children.

"That’s really unacceptable," Cunningham said.

What’s next: The food bank and UNT Dallas will be distributing food Saturday.

The mobile food bank is open from 9am-noon. People can get in line at 7am at 7300 University Hills Blvd., in Dallas.

How to help: Volunteer opportunities can be found at ntfb.org.