Dallas is identifying construction projects that could qualify for federal dollars from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law last year.
Why it matters: Texas is set to receive $35 billion over the next five years to fix roads and bridges.
- The bill will also allot money for broadband improvements and increasing "climate resiliency."
Zoom in: Dallas has a "multi-departmental working group" to identify its projects and determine which will be competitive for grant applications.
- Here's a snapshot of some of the potential projects:
- $65.2 million for Southern Gateway Park — the deck park reconnecting Oak Cliff — to build a pedestrian bridge connecting the park to the zoo.
- $50 million for the West Dallas Gateway project to connect Trinity Groves to downtown.
- Includes street, sidewalks and bike lanes construction.
- $32 million for the design and construction for the Downtown Connection project to extend the McKinney Avenue streetcar to the convention center.
- $15 million to add pedestrian and biking paths along Ross Avenue to connect downtown to Greenville Avenue.
- $262 million to construct a four-lane road to create a new entry to Dallas Love Field.
- The road would tunnel under the existing airport taxiway.
- $25 million to replace the fire station at the airport to "improve response time."
- $80 million (or less) to dredge White Rock Lake.
- $40 million to strengthen the Bachman Lake Dam and install a new concrete spillway.
- The city started dredging the lake in February.
- $67.7 million to install energy-efficient roofs at city facilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
- Another $21.5 million project would install solar panels to city facilities.
- $20 million for a fiber network to deliver high-quality internet to underserved neighborhoods.
- $12.5 million to upgrade the city's network to reduce cyber threats.
Yes, but: The wish list includes dozens of projects that city leaders have talked about for years or decades.
- The city will have to prioritize which ones to actually pursue.
