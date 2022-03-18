Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Dallas is identifying construction projects that could qualify for federal dollars from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law last year.

Why it matters: Texas is set to receive $35 billion over the next five years to fix roads and bridges.

The bill will also allot money for broadband improvements and increasing "climate resiliency."

Zoom in: Dallas has a "multi-departmental working group" to identify its projects and determine which will be competitive for grant applications.

Here's a snapshot of some of the potential projects:

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-three]

$65.2 million for Southern Gateway Park — the deck park reconnecting Oak Cliff — to build a pedestrian bridge connecting the park to the zoo.

for Southern Gateway Park — the deck park reconnecting Oak Cliff — to build a pedestrian bridge connecting the park to the zoo. $50 million for the West Dallas Gateway project to connect Trinity Groves to downtown.

for the West Dallas Gateway project to connect Trinity Groves to downtown. Includes street, sidewalks and bike lanes construction.

$32 million for the design and construction for the Downtown Connection project to extend the McKinney Avenue streetcar to the convention center.

for the design and construction for the Downtown Connection project to extend the McKinney Avenue streetcar to the convention center. $15 million to add pedestrian and biking paths along Ross Avenue to connect downtown to Greenville Avenue.

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-three]

$262 million to construct a four-lane road to create a new entry to Dallas Love Field.

to construct a four-lane road to create a new entry to Dallas Love Field. The road would tunnel under the existing airport taxiway.

$25 million to replace the fire station at the airport to "improve response time."

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-three]

$80 million (or less) to dredge White Rock Lake.

(or less) to dredge White Rock Lake. $40 million to strengthen the Bachman Lake Dam and install a new concrete spillway.

to strengthen the Bachman Lake Dam and install a new concrete spillway. The city started dredging the lake in February.

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-three]

$67.7 million to install energy-efficient roofs at city facilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

to install energy-efficient roofs at city facilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Another $21.5 million project would install solar panels to city facilities.

$20 million for a fiber network to deliver high-quality internet to underserved neighborhoods.

for a fiber network to deliver high-quality internet to underserved neighborhoods. $12.5 million to upgrade the city's network to reduce cyber threats.

Yes, but: The wish list includes dozens of projects that city leaders have talked about for years or decades.