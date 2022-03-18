53 mins ago - News

Tracking Dallas' infrastructure dollars

Tasha Tsiaperas
An image of downtown Dallas
Photo: Joe Sohm/Visions of America/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Dallas is identifying construction projects that could qualify for federal dollars from the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law last year.

Why it matters: Texas is set to receive $35 billion over the next five years to fix roads and bridges.

  • The bill will also allot money for broadband improvements and increasing "climate resiliency."

Zoom in: Dallas has a "multi-departmental working group" to identify its projects and determine which will be competitive for grant applications.

  • Here's a snapshot of some of the potential projects:

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-three]

  • $65.2 million for Southern Gateway Park — the deck park reconnecting Oak Cliff — to build a pedestrian bridge connecting the park to the zoo.
  • $50 million for the West Dallas Gateway project to connect Trinity Groves to downtown.
    • Includes street, sidewalks and bike lanes construction.
  • $32 million for the design and construction for the Downtown Connection project to extend the McKinney Avenue streetcar to the convention center.
  • $15 million to add pedestrian and biking paths along Ross Avenue to connect downtown to Greenville Avenue.

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-three]

  • $262 million to construct a four-lane road to create a new entry to Dallas Love Field.
    • The road would tunnel under the existing airport taxiway.
  • $25 million to replace the fire station at the airport to "improve response time."

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-three]

  • $80 million (or less) to dredge White Rock Lake.
  • $40 million to strengthen the Bachman Lake Dam and install a new concrete spillway.

[UNSUPPORTED BLOCK TYPE: header-three]

  • $67.7 million to install energy-efficient roofs at city facilities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
    • Another $21.5 million project would install solar panels to city facilities.
  • $20 million for a fiber network to deliver high-quality internet to underserved neighborhoods.
  • $12.5 million to upgrade the city's network to reduce cyber threats.

Yes, but: The wish list includes dozens of projects that city leaders have talked about for years or decades.

  • The city will have to prioritize which ones to actually pursue.
