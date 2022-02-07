Dredging begins at Bachman Lake

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The $25 million makeover of Bachman Lake, in northwest Dallas, started this month.

City contractors plan to remove 370,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment from the lake, restoring the water depth to a minimum of eight feet.

Why it matters: Advocates of the project want the marshy, murky Bachman to become the northwest side of the city’s own version of White Rock Lake.

Flashback: A century ago, Bachman was a source of drinking water and one of the most important bodies of water in the area. During World War II the lake hosted a YMCA camp.

What’s happening: Dallas City Council approved the dredging contract in October. The goal of the project is to make the water clearer and deep enough to prevent invasive vegetation from taking hold.

The city is asking lake users to stay at least 75 feet from the dredging pipe and 25 feet from the barge.

What we’re watching: The next phase of the project includes the rehabilitation of the Bachman dam and spillway, which are both in the final phases of design.

Dallas Water Utilities expects the entire project to be complete by spring 2025.

Of note: Part of the makeover plan for the lake includes a nearby $4 million public skatepark.