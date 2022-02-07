22 mins ago - News

Dredging begins at Bachman Lake

Michael Mooney
A dredger
A dredging machine like the one being used on Bachman Lake. Photo: City of Dallas

The $25 million makeover of Bachman Lake, in northwest Dallas, started this month.

  • City contractors plan to remove 370,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment from the lake, restoring the water depth to a minimum of eight feet.

Why it matters: Advocates of the project want the marshy, murky Bachman to become the northwest side of the city’s own version of White Rock Lake.

Flashback: A century ago, Bachman was a source of drinking water and one of the most important bodies of water in the area. During World War II the lake hosted a YMCA camp.

What’s happening: Dallas City Council approved the dredging contract in October. The goal of the project is to make the water clearer and deep enough to prevent invasive vegetation from taking hold.

  • The city is asking lake users to stay at least 75 feet from the dredging pipe and 25 feet from the barge.

What we’re watching: The next phase of the project includes the rehabilitation of the Bachman dam and spillway, which are both in the final phases of design.

  • Dallas Water Utilities expects the entire project to be complete by spring 2025.

Of note: Part of the makeover plan for the lake includes a nearby $4 million public skatepark.

