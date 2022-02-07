Dredging begins at Bachman Lake
The $25 million makeover of Bachman Lake, in northwest Dallas, started this month.
- City contractors plan to remove 370,000 cubic yards of accumulated sediment from the lake, restoring the water depth to a minimum of eight feet.
Why it matters: Advocates of the project want the marshy, murky Bachman to become the northwest side of the city’s own version of White Rock Lake.
Flashback: A century ago, Bachman was a source of drinking water and one of the most important bodies of water in the area. During World War II the lake hosted a YMCA camp.
What’s happening: Dallas City Council approved the dredging contract in October. The goal of the project is to make the water clearer and deep enough to prevent invasive vegetation from taking hold.
- The city is asking lake users to stay at least 75 feet from the dredging pipe and 25 feet from the barge.
What we’re watching: The next phase of the project includes the rehabilitation of the Bachman dam and spillway, which are both in the final phases of design.
- Dallas Water Utilities expects the entire project to be complete by spring 2025.
Of note: Part of the makeover plan for the lake includes a nearby $4 million public skatepark.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.