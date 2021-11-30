Bachman skatepark designs are ready for public review

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Part of the ongoing makeover of Bachman Lake includes a $4 million skatepark the city voted for in 2017. More than four years later, the preliminary design plans are ready for public scrutiny.

Why it matters: Dallas is one of the largest cities in the U.S. without a free modern skatepark.

An organized group of advocates has been calling for a public skatepark for years.

The public will have a chance to weigh in on the preliminary designs for the new park at a virtual public meeting with City Council members Omar Narvaez and Jesse Moreno.

Context: Dallas, and Bachman Lake in particular, has a rich skateboarding history. In the 1980s, Bachman was home to the “Clown Ramp,” which drew skaters from all over the country, including icons like Tony Hawk.

Our thought bubble: Dallas has the chance to create something that could add to the global skateboarding community, while adding something cool to our own community. But it’s important that the people who actually understand what skateboarders want pay attention and weigh in.

