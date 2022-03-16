Dallas named second-worst American city for live music

Dallas is one of the worst cities in America for live music, according to new data from Clever, a real estate research firm.

Driving the news: Using public data from the U.S. Census, Bureau of Economic Analysis, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Google Trends, a list published this month ranks Dallas as the second-worst live music city among the top-50 metro areas in the country and the fifth-worst city for music overall, as first reported by the Dallas Observer.

Why it matters: North Texas has been a boon for up-and-coming musicians over the last few decades, producing a plethora of national stars in multiple genres, including Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Leon Bridges, Norah Jones, Maren Morris and Erykah Badu.

The big picture: A spokesperson for Clever told the Observer that Dallas ranked so low because the average price of tickets for major shows in Dallas is $158, there are too few concert venues and the area lacks music festivals.

Context: Local venues have long complained about the high-paying casinos on the other side of the Oklahoma border having big-name performers sign non-compete clauses that prevent them from playing in Dallas.

The economics of the local music scene are rough in general. Joshua Ray Walker told Axios last year that even with his surging popularity, he’d be happy to make $60,000 in a year.

Zoom out: Austin was ranked first for live music and fourth overall, largely because of its huge number of musical festivals.

Three of the bottom ten cities are in Texas, with Houston and San Antonio ranked just behind Dallas.

What they’re saying: Musician Adam Pickrell, who is also Nelly Furtado’s musical director, told the Observer that the list ranking Dallas so low is “shallow and pedantic.”