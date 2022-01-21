30 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Dallas this weekend

Tasha Tsiaperas
Illustration of neon signs with the days of the week. Lights go out one by one and "weekend" flashes.
Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

It's going to be cold all weekend. Here are a few ways to stay warm.

📣 Tumble down to the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals competition at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas.

🇯🇵 Visit the newest special exhibit at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Courage and Compassion details the experiences of Japanese Americans during WWII.

  • 10am-5pm every day except Tuesday at 300 N. Houston St. in Dallas. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for students.

🤠 Yeehaw at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which is open through Feb. 5. The Old 97s play tonight with Dallas' own Joshua Ray Walker.

  • The grounds are open from 8:30am to 10pm every day at 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive in Fort Worth. General admission is $12. Old 97s tickets start at $16.

🎨 Gogh see the Olive Groves exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art, which ends Feb. 6.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more