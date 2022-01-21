Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

It's going to be cold all weekend. Here are a few ways to stay warm.

📣 Tumble down to the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals competition at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas.

8:30am Saturday and Sunday at 650 S Griffin St. in Dallas. Single-day tickets are $20.

🇯🇵 Visit the newest special exhibit at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Courage and Compassion details the experiences of Japanese Americans during WWII.

10am-5pm every day except Tuesday at 300 N. Houston St. in Dallas. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for students.

🤠 Yeehaw at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which is open through Feb. 5. The Old 97s play tonight with Dallas' own Joshua Ray Walker.

The grounds are open from 8:30am to 10pm every day at 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive in Fort Worth. General admission is $12. Old 97s tickets start at $16.

🎨 Gogh see the Olive Groves exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art, which ends Feb. 6.