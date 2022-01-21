Things to do in Dallas this weekend
It's going to be cold all weekend. Here are a few ways to stay warm.
📣 Tumble down to the National Cheerleaders Association High School Nationals competition at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in Downtown Dallas.
- 8:30am Saturday and Sunday at 650 S Griffin St. in Dallas. Single-day tickets are $20.
🇯🇵 Visit the newest special exhibit at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum. Courage and Compassion details the experiences of Japanese Americans during WWII.
- 10am-5pm every day except Tuesday at 300 N. Houston St. in Dallas. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for students.
🤠 Yeehaw at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, which is open through Feb. 5. The Old 97s play tonight with Dallas' own Joshua Ray Walker.
- The grounds are open from 8:30am to 10pm every day at 3400 Burnett Tandy Drive in Fort Worth. General admission is $12. Old 97s tickets start at $16.
🎨 Gogh see the Olive Groves exhibit at the Dallas Museum of Art, which ends Feb. 6.
- 11am to 9pm Friday and 11am to 5pm Saturday-Sunday at 1717 N Harwood St. in Dallas. Adult admission to the Van Gogh exhibit is $20 on weekdays and $25 on weekends.
