Officials at DFW Airport expect more than 2.3 million passengers to pass through during the Thanksgiving travel holiday.
- That's a 70% increase over the number of flyers during the same time last year, and 95% of the volume the airport experienced in 2019.
Why it matters: Both Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines experienced weekends of mass cancellations this fall, when the number of travelers was a fraction of what they'll be this week.
- The weather might not be great.
Context: AAA predicts more than 53.4 million Americans will travel this week, the highest number since 2005.
- The TSA expects to screen approximately 20 million people nationwide between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29.
Between the lines: American is in the middle of ongoing contract negotiations with the pilots union and Southwest has had issues with employees not wanting to get vaccinated.
Tips for traveling:
- Plan ahead and get to the airport early.
- Use the DFW Airport app or check security wait times online.
- Bring a book and download some podcasts.
- Charge all of your electronics.
- Know what you can pack in which bag before you leave home.
What they're saying: “Gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves should all go into a checked bag, because they are not solids,” the TSA said in a statement. “If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it's not a solid and should be packed in a checked bag.”
Of note: USA Today has tips for roadtrippers, including the worst times to drive.
Our thought bubble: Whether you're going by plane, train or automobile, pack some patience.
