Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Officials at DFW Airport expect more than 2.3 million passengers to pass through during the Thanksgiving travel holiday.

That's a 70% increase over the number of flyers during the same time last year, and 95% of the volume the airport experienced in 2019.

Why it matters: Both Fort Worth-based American Airlines and Dallas-based Southwest Airlines experienced weekends of mass cancellations this fall, when the number of travelers was a fraction of what they'll be this week.

The weather might not be great.

Context: AAA predicts more than 53.4 million Americans will travel this week, the highest number since 2005.

The TSA expects to screen approximately 20 million people nationwide between Nov. 19 and Nov. 29.

Between the lines: American is in the middle of ongoing contract negotiations with the pilots union and Southwest has had issues with employees not wanting to get vaccinated.

Tips for traveling:

Plan ahead and get to the airport early.

Use the DFW Airport app or check security wait times online.

Bring a book and download some podcasts.

Charge all of your electronics.

Know what you can pack in which bag before you leave home.

What they're saying: “Gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves should all go into a checked bag, because they are not solids,” the TSA said in a statement. “If you can spill it, spray it, spread it, pump it or pour it, then it's not a solid and should be packed in a checked bag.”

Of note: USA Today has tips for roadtrippers, including the worst times to drive.

Our thought bubble: Whether you're going by plane, train or automobile, pack some patience.