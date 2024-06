Share on email (opens in new window)

Wendy's wants to update its menu boards to allow for price changes throughout the day. Photo: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress via Getty Images

The cost of your next Wendy's burger may soon depend on when you order it. Driving the news: The Dublin-based chain will begin testing "dynamic pricing" in 2025, Axios' Kelly Tyko reports.

"Surge pricing," as the practice is also known, is when businesses charge more during peak ordering times like a lunch and dinner rush.

The big picture: Wendy's is reportedly investing $20 million in new digital menu boards that can adjust prices throughout the day.

The chain previously rolled out an AI chatbot drive-thru service at some stores last year.

What they're saying: The response on social media has been scathing, with one X user predicting Wendy's is "going to get a Frosty response."

