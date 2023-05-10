1 hour ago - Business

Wendy's testing AI chatbot drive-thru service

You've heard of artificial intelligence writing poems, news articles and house listings.

  • Get ready for AI at the drive-thru ordering screen, courtesy of Wendy's.

Grilling the news: The Dublin-based chain plans to automate its drive-thru service with an AI chatbot service it's been testing with help from Google, per a company news release.

  • Generative AI will process orders and language model technology will "talk" with customers in real time to answer menu questions.
  • The chatbot is programmed to correctly handle any customized order and special request.

The intrigue: Wendy's says it will launch this pilot next month at a company-operated restaurant somewhere in the Columbus area, but declined to share with Axios the exact location.

  • If all goes well, the chain plans to expand the technology to more restaurants.

🤔 Our thought bubble: So you're saying the chatbot won't judge when we order mounds of spicy chicken nuggets?

