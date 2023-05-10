You've heard of artificial intelligence writing poems, news articles and house listings.

Get ready for AI at the drive-thru ordering screen, courtesy of Wendy's.

Grilling the news: The Dublin-based chain plans to automate its drive-thru service with an AI chatbot service it's been testing with help from Google, per a company news release.

Generative AI will process orders and language model technology will "talk" with customers in real time to answer menu questions.

The chatbot is programmed to correctly handle any customized order and special request.

The intrigue: Wendy's says it will launch this pilot next month at a company-operated restaurant somewhere in the Columbus area, but declined to share with Axios the exact location.

If all goes well, the chain plans to expand the technology to more restaurants.

🤔 Our thought bubble: So you're saying the chatbot won't judge when we order mounds of spicy chicken nuggets?