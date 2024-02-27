Surge pricing is coming to Wendy's with the fast-food chain planning to test "AI-enabled menu changes" starting as early as 2025. Why it matters: If a burger or spicy chicken sandwich costs more during the busy lunch or dinner rush, Wendy's runs the risk of driving consumers to its competitors.

The big picture: The Ohio-based chain is planning to invest approximately $20 million to add digital menu boards to all U.S. company restaurants by the end of 2025, new CEO Kirk Tanner said earlier this month.

"We expect our digital menu boards will drive immediate benefits to order accuracy, improve crew experience and sales growth from upselling and consistent merchandising execution," Tanner said.

Testing more features like dynamic pricing will begin as soon as 2025, Tanner said.

Wendy's told Axios that the investment will increase traffic and provide value during slower parts of the day and suggestive selling will be based on factors like weather.

Between the lines: Wendy's has been working to automate its drive-thrus with an AI chatbot service, which it's been testing with help from Google.

Generative AI will process orders and language model technology will "talk" with customers in real-time to answer menu questions, the company said last year.

What they're saying: Tanner said the technology will enable restaurant staff to "focus on what matters, preparing fresh, high quality Wendy's favorites and building customer relationships to bring them back time and again."

A benefit of the investment is it adds "flexibility to change the menu more easily and to offer discounts and value offers to our customers," a Wendy's spokesperson told Axios Tuesday.

Reality check: "If consumers detect the rapid price changes, Wendy's could lose profits," said Farnoush Reshadi, assistant professor of marketing at Worcester Polytechnic Institute. "However, small price changes often go undetected by consumers."

"Consumers see surge pricing that is based on time ... as an unfair practice and feel anger and resentment towards a brand that engages in surge pricing," Reshadi said.

Yes, but: Reshadi said bundling products like with combos "reduces the chance that consumers detect the surge pricing and leads to less perceived price unfairness and a less likelihood of consumers switching to the competitors."

Editor's note: Wendy's clarified how it will use dynamic pricing on Wednesday. Read the latest story here.

