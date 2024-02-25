Thousands of AT&T customers lost access to their AT&T service Thursday for hours. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
AT&T customers affected by Thursday's outage will get an automatic $5 “make it right” credit, the average cost of a day’s service, the company announced late Saturday.
Why it matters: The outage of the nation’s largest wireless carrier left thousands unable to place calls, send texts or use the internet on their mobile phones for hours.
Catch up quick: Early Thursday, self-reported AT&T outages surged, reaching more than 73,000 reports just after 8:30am ET, according to the tracking site Downdetector.
Reality check: AT&T said that a network misconfiguration likely caused Thursday's outage, not a cyberattack.
The credit will typically be applied within two bill cycles to affected wireless accounts, AT&T said in its statement.
Yes, but: Many users on X, formerly Twitter, called the $5 credit an insult in replies to AT&T’s post announcing the credit.
