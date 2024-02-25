Skip to main content
Feb 25, 2024 - Business

AT&T giving some customers credit for Thursday’s outage

Thousands of AT&T customers lost access to their AT&T service Thursday for hours. Photo: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

AT&T customers affected by Thursday's outage will get an automatic $5 “make it right” credit, the average cost of a day’s service, the company announced late Saturday.

Why it matters: The outage of the nation’s largest wireless carrier left thousands unable to place calls, send texts or use the internet on their mobile phones for hours.

Catch up quick: Early Thursday, self-reported AT&T outages surged, reaching more than 73,000 reports just after 8:30am ET, according to the tracking site Downdetector.

  • The FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Federal Communications Commission are investigating the disruptions.

Reality check: AT&T said that a network misconfiguration likely caused Thursday's outage, not a cyberattack.

AT&T outage credit

The credit will typically be applied within two bill cycles to affected wireless accounts, AT&T said in its statement.

  • It does not apply to AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid or Cricket, the company said.
  • AT&T said it’s also “taking steps to prevent this from happening again in the future.”

Yes, but: Many users on X, formerly Twitter, called the $5 credit an insult in replies to AT&T’s post announcing the credit.

