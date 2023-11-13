Columbus taking "census" of local music scene

A row of guitars lined up before a concert at Nationwide Arena. Photo: R. Diamond/Getty Images for VetsAid 2022

Columbus can't just waltz its way to a better music scene — it needs to start listening to the music makers. Driving the news: That's the take from Music Columbus, a nonprofit supporting the local music industry that is conducting a "music census" through the end of this month.

Why it matters: Organizers hope the project will give insight on how to attract more industry professionals to the region and help musicians make a living here.

How it works: The online questionnaire is meant for those working professionally as a musician, educator, venue operator or in some other way supporting local music.

Respondents should be 18 or older and living in Franklin or any of nine surrounding counties.

The survey closes Nov. 27.

Zoom in: The census asks respondents about their artistic backgrounds, what financial support (such as pandemic relief funds) they've received in the past and what support could be helpful in the future.

Respondents can suggest professional development opportunities they'd like to see locally, from learning audio engineering to marketing and licensing skills.

The big picture: Music Columbus is administering this census with Sound Music Cities, an artistic advisor that is conducting similar studies in other communities, including Cleveland.

What they're saying: The nonprofit hopes to receive thousands of responses this month and publish the results by early 2024, senior project manager Amy Holihan tells Axios.