Franklinton to debut a new playground for adults
Franklinton's Gravity development has tapped Axios readers' favorite brewery to operate a new park within its 15-acre campus.
What's happening: Gravity Experience Park, on a former half-acre parking lot, will feature an outdoor Land-Grant bar, concert stage, pickleball courts, fire pits and public art.
- It will operate year-round, with the courts converted into a wintertime ice rink.
- 🍺 Let's hope for beer curling!
Of note: The park will be open to everyone, not just residents of the Gravity apartment complex.
What's next: It's expected to open in October, according to a press release.
