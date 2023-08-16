Franklinton to debut a new playground for adults

Share on email (opens in new window)

An overview of the planned Gravity Experience Park in Franklinton. Rendering: Courtesy of GRA+D architects

Franklinton's Gravity development has tapped Axios readers' favorite brewery to operate a new park within its 15-acre campus.

What's happening: Gravity Experience Park, on a former half-acre parking lot, will feature an outdoor Land-Grant bar, concert stage, pickleball courts, fire pits and public art.

It will operate year-round, with the courts converted into a wintertime ice rink.

🍺 Let's hope for beer curling!

Of note: The park will be open to everyone, not just residents of the Gravity apartment complex.

What's next: It's expected to open in October, according to a press release.