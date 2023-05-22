1 hour ago - Food and Drink

🍺 And the winner is …

Alissa Widman Neese
Illustration of beer foam overflowing from a trophy.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

The official beer of the Crew is also officially the favorite beer of Axios Columbus readers.

Brewing the news: Land-Grant bested Seventh Son in the final round of our local brewery bracket, earning 61% of over 200 votes over the weekend.

The bottom line: That spacious beer garden can't be beat.

  • If you haven't visited already, it's the perfect time of the year to enjoy the food trucks, lawn games, live music, trivia and other fun events.

🍓 Plus: Mark your calendar for this weekend's Strawberry Jam!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more