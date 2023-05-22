1 hour ago - Food and Drink
🍺 And the winner is …
The official beer of the Crew is also officially the favorite beer of Axios Columbus readers.
Brewing the news: Land-Grant bested Seventh Son in the final round of our local brewery bracket, earning 61% of over 200 votes over the weekend.
- Crack open a Lemon Glow or Greenskeeper tonight to celebrate!
The bottom line: That spacious beer garden can't be beat.
- If you haven't visited already, it's the perfect time of the year to enjoy the food trucks, lawn games, live music, trivia and other fun events.
🍓 Plus: Mark your calendar for this weekend's Strawberry Jam!
