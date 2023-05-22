Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The official beer of the Crew is also officially the favorite beer of Axios Columbus readers.

Brewing the news: Land-Grant bested Seventh Son in the final round of our local brewery bracket, earning 61% of over 200 votes over the weekend.

Crack open a Lemon Glow or Greenskeeper tonight to celebrate!

The bottom line: That spacious beer garden can't be beat.

If you haven't visited already, it's the perfect time of the year to enjoy the food trucks, lawn games, live music, trivia and other fun events.

🍓 Plus: Mark your calendar for this weekend's Strawberry Jam!