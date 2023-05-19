Share on email (opens in new window)

Bracket: Axios Visuals

The final showdown for our local beer bracket features two of Columbus' most beloved brewers.

What's happening: We're not surprised it's come down to Land-Grant vs. Seventh Son, with both boasting spacious patios, diverse pours and undeniable community pride.

🗳️ What's next: Vote here in the Champion-sips!