Vote now: Columbus brewery bracket Champion-sips
The final showdown for our local beer bracket features two of Columbus' most beloved brewers.
What's happening: We're not surprised it's come down to Land-Grant vs. Seventh Son, with both boasting spacious patios, diverse pours and undeniable community pride.
- Land-Grant, in Franklinton since 2014, is the official beer of the Crew. Fun events like winter beer keg curling and a "beer science" tour have caught our attention — and we're eagerly awaiting this strawberry rhubarb ale collaboration with Jeni's.
- Italian Village's Seventh Son greatly expanded its local footprint since opening in 2013 by launching Kitty Paw hard seltzers and sister breweries Antiques on High and Getaway. Also, its assistant manager is a cat, which has to count for something.
🗳️ What's next: Vote here in the Champion-sips!
- Closes 4pm Sunday, which gives you a little extra time to recruit votes for your favorite.
