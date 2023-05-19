2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Vote now: Columbus brewery bracket Champion-sips

Alissa Widman Neese
Bracket: Axios Visuals
Bracket: Axios Visuals

The final showdown for our local beer bracket features two of Columbus' most beloved brewers.

What's happening: We're not surprised it's come down to Land-Grant vs. Seventh Son, with both boasting spacious patios, diverse pours and undeniable community pride.

🗳️ What's next: Vote here in the Champion-sips!

  • Closes 4pm Sunday, which gives you a little extra time to recruit votes for your favorite.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more