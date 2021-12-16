Land-Grant Brewing Company debuts beer keg curling

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Land-Grant Brewing Company has invented a new wintertime competition that gives a new meaning to an alcoholic beverage on ice.

Introducing Brewery Curling, a twist on the popular Canadian sport by using small beer kegs instead of stones. Weather-permitting, the 1,300-foot five-lane rink opens next week.

The Franklinton brewery's new winterized beer garden also offers 15 heated igloos.

If you go: 424 W. Town St. $50 for 90 minutes of play and an eight-seat igloo.

🤔 Slippery ice and beer … sounds fun, but please be careful, folks!