Land-Grant Brewing Company debuts beer keg curling

Alissa Widman Neese
Two people watch beer kegs slide on ice at the end of a curling rink
Brewery Curling using beer kegs is coming to Columbus. Photo courtesy of Land-Grant Brewing Company

Land-Grant Brewing Company has invented a new wintertime competition that gives a new meaning to an alcoholic beverage on ice.

Introducing Brewery Curling, a twist on the popular Canadian sport by using small beer kegs instead of stones. Weather-permitting, the 1,300-foot five-lane rink opens next week.

  • The Franklinton brewery's new winterized beer garden also offers 15 heated igloos.

If you go: 424 W. Town St. $50 for 90 minutes of play and an eight-seat igloo.

🤔 Slippery ice and beer … sounds fun, but please be careful, folks!

