Land-Grant Brewing Company debuts beer keg curling
Land-Grant Brewing Company has invented a new wintertime competition that gives a new meaning to an alcoholic beverage on ice.
Introducing Brewery Curling, a twist on the popular Canadian sport by using small beer kegs instead of stones. Weather-permitting, the 1,300-foot five-lane rink opens next week.
- The Franklinton brewery's new winterized beer garden also offers 15 heated igloos.
If you go: 424 W. Town St. $50 for 90 minutes of play and an eight-seat igloo.
🤔 Slippery ice and beer … sounds fun, but please be careful, folks!
