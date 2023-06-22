Gravity apartments bring co-living to Columbus
The latest phase of Franklinton's Gravity development offers Columbus renters their first opportunity to try the growing trend of co-living.
Why it matters: As rents keep rising, many are looking for ways to save money without cutting back on luxury amenities.
How it works: For $685-895 monthly, you can rent a room in a four- or five-bedroom apartment. Tenants share a kitchen, living room and some bathrooms, with the higher end of the range including an en suite bathroom.
- Rent includes utilities, bi-weekly cleaning of shared areas and access to all of Gravity's amenities, including a pool, fitness center, yoga studio, lounges and rooftop terraces.
- Each tenant is responsible for a lease. They can live with preferred roommates or be assigned random ones.
Quick take: It's like a swanky college dormitory, but for adulthood.
What they're saying: Shared living helps remove the stigmas that may accompany affordable housing, Gravity developer Brett Kaufman told reporters during a tour Tuesday.
- "When you're at the gym, no one knows what kind of unit you're in."
By the numbers: The number of Ohioans ages 18-34 who are living alone decreased by 8.5% from 2005 to 2015, as more opted to live with roommates or their parents to save money, per Census data.
- Columbus' median rent across all bedroom types is $1,725, a nearly 7% increase over last June, per Rent.com.
Of note: Gravity also offers traditional apartments, with one-bedrooms ranging $1,355-$1,995 monthly, as of yesterday.
The big picture: Kaufman will cut a ceremonial ribbon today to officially open Gravity's second phase, seven buildings totaling 1 million square feet.
- The massive community straddling Broad Street now spans 15 acres.
- Once fully leased, the project will offer a variety of restaurants, retailers and offices, plus apartments and gathering spaces with a focus on art and well-being.
🎨 What's next: A Mural Fest will add more public art to the area amid live entertainment and a flea market. 11am-10pm Saturday. Free!
