Gravity apartments bring co-living to Columbus

Alissa Widman Neese
A view of a living room from the kitchen of a shared living apartment, with a mounted TV, couch, patio and coffee table

The living room and entrance to a bedroom in one of Gravity's co-living-style apartments. Photos: Courtesy of Gravity

The latest phase of Franklinton's Gravity development offers Columbus renters their first opportunity to try the growing trend of co-living.

Why it matters: As rents keep rising, many are looking for ways to save money without cutting back on luxury amenities.

How it works: For $685-895 monthly, you can rent a room in a four- or five-bedroom apartment. Tenants share a kitchen, living room and some bathrooms, with the higher end of the range including an en suite bathroom.

  • Rent includes utilities, bi-weekly cleaning of shared areas and access to all of Gravity's amenities, including a pool, fitness center, yoga studio, lounges and rooftop terraces.
  • Each tenant is responsible for a lease. They can live with preferred roommates or be assigned random ones.

Quick take: It's like a swanky college dormitory, but for adulthood.

What they're saying: Shared living helps remove the stigmas that may accompany affordable housing, Gravity developer Brett Kaufman told reporters during a tour Tuesday.

  • "When you're at the gym, no one knows what kind of unit you're in."
A coworking space in a Gravity apartment building, with tenants gathered at large tables near a Columbus-themed mural
A coworking area near an artists studio in Gravity's Building D, which offers the co-living apartments. Photo: Courtesy of Gravity

By the numbers: The number of Ohioans ages 18-34 who are living alone decreased by 8.5% from 2005 to 2015, as more opted to live with roommates or their parents to save money, per Census data.

  • Columbus' median rent across all bedroom types is $1,725, a nearly 7% increase over last June, per Rent.com.

Of note: Gravity also offers traditional apartments, with one-bedrooms ranging $1,355-$1,995 monthly, as of yesterday.

The big picture: Kaufman will cut a ceremonial ribbon today to officially open Gravity's second phase, seven buildings totaling 1 million square feet.

  • The massive community straddling Broad Street now spans 15 acres.
  • Once fully leased, the project will offer a variety of restaurants, retailers and offices, plus apartments and gathering spaces with a focus on art and well-being.

🎨 What's next: A Mural Fest will add more public art to the area amid live entertainment and a flea market. 11am-10pm Saturday. Free!

Brett Kaufman stands pointing over a model of the Gravity development project
Brett Kaufman, founder and CEO of Kaufman Development, stands over a model of the Gravity project during a Tuesday tour. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
A bedroom with a full-sized bed, a desk and a large window
A co-living bedroom on the higher end of the pricing tier, with an en suite bathroom. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
A kitchen with white cabinets, wood countertops and stainless steel appliances
The kitchen in one of Gravity's co-living-style apartments. Photo: Courtesy of Gravity
A bedroom with a full-sized bed, tall lamp, mounted TV and window
A co-living bedroom on the low end of the pricing tier. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
A common area in Gravity's Building D, with a long sectional, lots of plants and bright hanging lights
A lounge area in Gravity's Building D, open to any tenants. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
