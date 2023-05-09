Columbus is experiencing a luxury apartment boom

What Gravity's outdoor spa pool, set to open this summer as part of the Franklinton development's second phase, could look like. Photo: Courtesy of REALM Collaborative

While affordable housing demand is an ongoing concern, Central Ohio is also luring more renters on the opposite end of the financial spectrum.

Driving the news: The number of Columbus-area renters earning $150,000 or more grew 106% from 2016-2021, Axios' Sami Sparber and Tory Lysik report from Census data.

That's higher than the national average of 87.5%.

Overall, the number of local renters increased by 7.3%

Why it matters: High-income renters are thinking beyond ordinary gyms and pools for amenities — and it's showing in new luxury developments across the city.

👀 An eye-popping example: New penthouse apartments near COSI cap out at $7,999 a month, our area's most expensive rentals yet, the Dispatch reports.

The "resort-style amenities" include a pet spa, a rooftop pool and club room and a coworking space.

The intrigue: Experiences are luxury amenities too. Gravity, a Franklinton mixed-use development, offers meditation classes, volunteer opportunities, book fairs and speakers, and will host a summer Mural Fest.

Two-bedroom apartments range $1,800-$2,000 monthly.

An expansion opening this summer includes a "zen studio" and cold plunge therapy pool, Brett Kaufman, founder of Kaufman Development, tells Axios.

What they're saying: "It's all of those experiential amenities that are what makes us truly unique and connect our residents to our larger community, and people love them," he says.

Data: RentCafe; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

State of play: Columbus is one of the country's hottest housing markets, ranking No. 4 on Realtor.com's most recent report, based on online views and listings' time on market.

High demand, mortgage rates and listing prices are making homebuying less desirable than in the past.

Meanwhile, rent is increasing too — but when compared to other major U.S. cities, Columbus renters get a bargain at a 2022 average of $1,135 a month.

Zoom in: Higher-income renters offer developers the most bang for their buck, and companies are trying to differentiate themselves with amenities, Andrew Mazak, partner at Columbus-based real estate research firm Vogt Strategic Insights, tells Axios.

These renters may include professional athletes, doctors on the move, or employees for new tech projects, he says.

Yes, but: There is still great demand for "workforce housing" in the price range of a typical young professional or civil servant, Mazak says.