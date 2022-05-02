The plan to fix Ohio's affordable rental housing shortage

Note: Includes units needed for households at or below 50% of area median income. Data: American Community Survey; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

It's no secret that Columbus-area housing is getting more expensive and harder to come by — and housing activists are offering a roadmap toward fixing it.

Why it matters: Ohio has nowhere near the number of available affordable rental housing units needed to serve low-income families, per a new report from the Coalition on Homelessness and Housing in Ohio (COHHIO) and the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Per the report, Ohio needs an additional 254,000 units — including tens of thousands more in Columbus alone.

State of play: Columbus' widespread housing shortage leads those with higher incomes to snatch up cheaper units, says Marcus Roth, COHHIO's communications and development director.

"It's a decades-old issue that's slowly gotten worse over the years," Roth tells Axios.

The pandemic accelerated the problem, with rents skyrocketing across Ohio's biggest cities in 2021.

Yes, but: Ohio received upwards of $5 billion in relief money through the American Rescue Plan Act. COHHIO wants to see that funding put to good use.

The group's plan calls for building thousands of new rental units, expanding a housing program that assists local mothers and rehabilitating homes for seniors and people with disabilities.

A spokesperson for Gov. Mike DeWine tells Axios the governor's office is reviewing the proposal.

What they're saying: "This is just putting numbers to what everybody knows," Carlie Boos, executive director of the Affordable Housing Alliance of Central Ohio, tells Axios.

Boos says the widespread support from entities like the Ohio Chamber of Commerce and Nationwide Children's Hospital demonstrates how this issue impacts other community needs, from jobs to public health.

She also credits Mayor Andrew Ginther with seeking a $150 million bond package toward affordable housing projects on the November 2022 ballot.

Of note: Boos highlighted local resources available to help struggling residents pay rent and prevent eviction.