Data: Rent.com; Table: Axios Visuals

Just as local home prices continue to skyrocket, the average costs of one- and two-bedroom apartments in Columbus rose sharply in 2021 compared to the year before.

Yes, but: Rental prices here are still lower than national averages, according to the most recent data from housing site Rent.com.

State of play: High demand is pushing apartment prices higher in most American cities and states.

Last December's 97.5% occupancy rate was the highest ever recorded.

By the numbers: Ohio rents are still a whopping 37-43% lower than the national averages.