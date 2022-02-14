21 mins ago - Real Estate

📈 Apartment costs soar

Tyler Buchanan
Data: Rent.com; Table: Axios Visuals
Data: Rent.com; Table: Axios Visuals

Just as local home prices continue to skyrocket, the average costs of one- and two-bedroom apartments in Columbus rose sharply in 2021 compared to the year before.

Yes, but: Rental prices here are still lower than national averages, according to the most recent data from housing site Rent.com.

State of play: High demand is pushing apartment prices higher in most American cities and states.

  • Last December's 97.5% occupancy rate was the highest ever recorded.

By the numbers: Ohio rents are still a whopping 37-43% lower than the national averages.

  • Though pricier than the rest of the state, Columbus still ranks just 55th among major U.S. cities in rental costs.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more