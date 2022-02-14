📈 Apartment costs soar
Just as local home prices continue to skyrocket, the average costs of one- and two-bedroom apartments in Columbus rose sharply in 2021 compared to the year before.
Yes, but: Rental prices here are still lower than national averages, according to the most recent data from housing site Rent.com.
State of play: High demand is pushing apartment prices higher in most American cities and states.
- Last December's 97.5% occupancy rate was the highest ever recorded.
By the numbers: Ohio rents are still a whopping 37-43% lower than the national averages.
- Though pricier than the rest of the state, Columbus still ranks just 55th among major U.S. cities in rental costs.
