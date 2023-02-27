Columbus home market cooling, but still above pre-COVID levels

Data: Redfin; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hoping to buy a home in 2023? This might be the time to jump into the fray.

What's happening: The Columbus region's housing market has moderated a little bit from the craziness of the past two years, though it's still nowhere near a return to pre-pandemic levels.

Why it matters: Any relief from sky-high home prices is welcome, especially as mortgage rates creep up.

By the numbers: The Columbus area's median home sale price was $279,900 in January, down nearly 6% from December.

Year-over-year prices, however, are still up 5.4% from last year.

Inventory was up over 7% from 2022, but remains low.

Homes sat on the market for a median of 52 days in January — 11 days longer than this time last year — giving buyers more room to negotiate and time to make decisions.

Zoom out: Nationally, median home sale prices have crept up 1.3% from 2022.

The national median home sale price in January was $383,000.

Sales fell for the 12th month in a row, according to the National Association of Realtors.

As demand falls, homes sit on the market a little longer, offering buyers more flexibility.

What's next: Spring, which is typically marked by high demand, more competition and higher home prices, is right around the corner.

If spring 2023 follows typical trends, we should expect home prices to rise again in the near future.

Yes, but: Local experts predict 2023 will see a far less frantic housing market than in 2022.

The bottom line: We're starting to see a moderate market correction, but home values aren't plummeting — and many would-be buyers are still being priced out.