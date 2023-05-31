Share on email (opens in new window)

Scenes from the Major League Pickleball tournament at Columbus' Pickle & Chill club last October. Photos: Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

Buckeye football may grab the headlines and the trio of soccer, baseball and hockey dominates the Arena District.

But the fast-growing sport of the masses is a simple court game involving silly terminology like dink shots, flapjacks and the kitchen.

Driving the news: Columbus is developing a reputation as a Midwest pickleball haven, with high-profile tournament action and more local courts than you can shake a paddle at.

The big picture: Pickleball — a tennis-badminton-pingpong hybrid — was invented in the '60s and exploded in popularity during the pandemic.

You can watch matches on TV, eat a Pickleball Club sandwich at Subway and soon visit the first "Picklemall" in Arizona.

State of play: Why all the picklehype? Consider …

🏓 Pickleball is everywhere. Columbus boasts 118 public courts, most of them overlaid on top of tennis courts. That total is among the most of any U.S. city.

We also have two local pickleball clubs, Pickle & Chill on West Henderson Road and Pickle Shack in Delaware.

The former hosted a Major League Pickleball tournament last year with 48 top players competing for $100,000 in prizes.

👨‍🦳👦 It's for all ages and abilities. The easy learning curve and small court dimensions make the game accessible for all kinds of players.

Kent Mercker, a 55-year-old former MLB pitcher from Dublin, has fashioned a second career as a high-level pickleballer.

C.J. Klinger, a teenager from Granville, travels the tournament circuit and has a court in his backyard.

📈 The sport is still growing. The Real Dill Pickleball Club opens this fall in Polaris and Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther pledges a "dramatic" expansion of dedicated courts over the coming years.

Plus: A three-season tournament complex is coming to Mock Park.

What we're hearing: Renters may even start seeing pickleball action at their apartment complexes, says Andrew Mazak, a partner with local real estate research firm Vogt Strategic Insight.

"In other parts of the country, we're seeing higher-income communities offering, along with a rooftop pool, a pickleball court or two," Mazak tells us. "I'd bet that in a year or two we're going to see them popping up in high-end communities in our area."

The bottom line: It's safe to say the pickleball craze can no longer be dismissed as a short-lived fad.