A mockup of the Picklemall at Arizona MIlls. Photo courtesy of: Picklemall

Arizona Mills will become the first "Picklemall" in America when one of its vacant big-box stores transforms into 24 championship-style pickleball courts this July.

State of play: Billionaire Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn is funding the conversion of 50 vacant department stores and strip malls into top-tier pickleball facilities across the country over the next two years.

Why it matters: The concept looks to solve two issues: An increase in big boxes sitting empty and a shortage of proper pickleball facilities.

Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and cities are racing to construct enough courts to keep up with demand.

How it works: Players will use an app to reserve courts.

Inside the court, gameplay will be recorded, allowing players to "watch, analyze and learn from their game footage in real time," according to a press release.

What they're saying: "Our goal is to not only make pickleball accessible to more people, but to actually help them improve their game with the help of experts," CEO West Shaw said in a statement.