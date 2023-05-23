27 mins ago - Sports

Vacant Arizona big-box store will become nation's first "Picklemall"

Jessica Boehm
A rendering of 24 indoor pickleball courts.

A mockup of the Picklemall at Arizona MIlls. Photo courtesy of: Picklemall

Arizona Mills will become the first "Picklemall" in America when one of its vacant big-box stores transforms into 24 championship-style pickleball courts this July.

State of play: Billionaire Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn is funding the conversion of 50 vacant department stores and strip malls into top-tier pickleball facilities across the country over the next two years.

Why it matters: The concept looks to solve two issues: An increase in big boxes sitting empty and a shortage of proper pickleball facilities.

How it works: Players will use an app to reserve courts.

  • Inside the court, gameplay will be recorded, allowing players to "watch, analyze and learn from their game footage in real time," according to a press release.

What they're saying: "Our goal is to not only make pickleball accessible to more people, but to actually help them improve their game with the help of experts," CEO West Shaw said in a statement.

