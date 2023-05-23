Vacant Arizona big-box store will become nation's first "Picklemall"
Arizona Mills will become the first "Picklemall" in America when one of its vacant big-box stores transforms into 24 championship-style pickleball courts this July.
State of play: Billionaire Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn is funding the conversion of 50 vacant department stores and strip malls into top-tier pickleball facilities across the country over the next two years.
Why it matters: The concept looks to solve two issues: An increase in big boxes sitting empty and a shortage of proper pickleball facilities.
- Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and cities are racing to construct enough courts to keep up with demand.
How it works: Players will use an app to reserve courts.
- Inside the court, gameplay will be recorded, allowing players to "watch, analyze and learn from their game footage in real time," according to a press release.
What they're saying: "Our goal is to not only make pickleball accessible to more people, but to actually help them improve their game with the help of experts," CEO West Shaw said in a statement.
