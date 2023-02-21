Interest in pickleball exploded during the pandemic

Data: Yelp; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans searching for ways to fill new chunks of leisure time are leaning heavily toward pickleball, data out today from Yelp shows.

Zoom in: Interest in the game shot up by 275% from 2019 to 2022, according to changes in consumer actions such as viewing relevant business pages, sharing photos or posting reviews on Yelp.

The big picture: Pickleball was the fastest-growing sport in America last year, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

A buzzy pro circuit — Major League Pickleball — is expected to double in number of teams and events this year, Axios' Kendall Baker has reported.

The intrigue: Pickleball even made its way onto the agenda for the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting earlier this year in D.C.

Mayors in attendance at a pickleball breakout session discussed ways in which the sport can drive community engagement and real estate development.

One surprising takeaway from their conversation: people are having too much fun playing it.