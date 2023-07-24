Our guide to the latest 614 Restaurant Week
It's that time again — the week that we head out and support local restaurants across Central Ohio.
What's happening: The biannual 614 Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, with over 150 restaurants offering special three-course meals for $15-50.
- Proceeds benefit the Family Mentor Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to youth nutrition programs.
Places we're eyeing:
✨ New spots: Popular food trucks Cilantro Latin Fusion and Dos Hermanos now have their own restaurants and are participating.
- The Cut 132 steakhouse opened earlier this year at Easton Town Center and, if you're in a gambling mood, there's the new Barstool Sportsbook grill inside Hollywood Casino Columbus.
🍸 Outdoor dining: Take advantage of the popular patios at Lindey's, Polaris Grill and Milestone 229.
😎 Old favorites: Try something new at reliable picks like Cap City Fine Diner, El Vaquero and Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus.
Need more inspiration? Read our past reviews of these Restaurant Week options: Alqueria, Moretti's of Arlington and Moran's Bar and Grill.
Go deeper: View the map of participating locations.
