Our guide to the latest 614 Restaurant Week

It's that time again — the week that we head out and support local restaurants across Central Ohio.

What's happening: The biannual 614 Restaurant Week runs through Saturday, with over 150 restaurants offering special three-course meals for $15-50.

Proceeds benefit the Family Mentor Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to youth nutrition programs.

Places we're eyeing:

✨ New spots: Popular food trucks Cilantro Latin Fusion and Dos Hermanos now have their own restaurants and are participating.

The Cut 132 steakhouse opened earlier this year at Easton Town Center and, if you're in a gambling mood, there's the new Barstool Sportsbook grill inside Hollywood Casino Columbus.

🍸 Outdoor dining: Take advantage of the popular patios at Lindey's, Polaris Grill and Milestone 229.

😎 Old favorites: Try something new at reliable picks like Cap City Fine Diner, El Vaquero and Elevator Brewery & Draught Haus.

Need more inspiration? Read our past reviews of these Restaurant Week options: Alqueria, Moretti's of Arlington and Moran's Bar and Grill.

Go deeper: View the map of participating locations.