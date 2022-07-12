24 hours ago - Food and Drink

Food Truck Tour: Try Dos Hermanos on Taco Tuesday

Alissa Widman Neese
Three tacos in a foam container with chips
A trio of delicious tacos from the Dos Hermanos food truck. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here, wishing a happy Taco Tuesday to all who celebrate!

Driving the news: Somebody must've alerted my neighborhood homeowners association, because I recently found its popular food truck parked around the corner from my house. Oh, darn.

What I ate: Three tacos with steak and chicken on soft corn tortillas, topped with lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo, onions and cilantro ($11).

  • The fresh veggies were refreshing on a hot summer day. Just what I needed.
  • And of course, I couldn't forget the crispy chips and salsa verde.

My take: Columbus loves its taco trucks. But with so many Mexican-inspired dishes to choose from around here, I'm not sure if anything distinguished Dos Hermanos from the others.

  • Nonetheless, it was a solid dinner. If you need a taco fix, it'll certainly hit the spot.

If you go: Inside North Market, North Market Bridge Park and Food Fort 2.0. Hours vary.

  • Also: concession stands at Lower.com Field and Greater Columbus Convention Center.

🤔 What food truck should we try next? Email [email protected] and send us tasty recommendations.

