60 mins ago - Food and Drink

Food Truck Tour: After theft, La Poblanita is back

Alissa Widman Neese
A yellow food truck with the La Poblanita logo on it
One of Columbus' most popular Mexican food trucks has returned. Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios

👋 Alissa here. After being stolen and gutted for parts in December, the La Poblanita food truck reopened Monday to an outpouring of supportive, hungry customers.

  • So many, in fact, that they sold out of food and had to close early. So I stopped by Tuesday.

What I ate: The three-taco combo with rice and beans and a drink ($13). A great deal!

  • I tried the chicken tinga with a sweet sauce, the pastor pork, which was more savory, and the plump shrimp.
  • All tasted great, and the fluffy corn tortillas were stuffed full.
  • Sides are my favorite part of Mexican dishes. Theirs were the perfect finishing touch.

Between the lines: An online fundraiser collected $78,000 to help the owners reopen.

What they're saying: "Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for helping us rebuild our livelihood," they wrote on Instagram. "Our clients are our family."

If you go: 3825 Indianola Ave., 10:30am-8:30pm. Closed Sunday.

🙏 Thanks to subscriber Aileen Collins for the suggestion!

📬 What food truck should we try next? Email [email protected] and add to our list of recommendations.

A sytrofoam container with three sections, with tacos, rice and beans
The three taco combo, American style (piled high with tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream). Photo: Alissa Widman Neese/Axios
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more