Food Truck Tour: After theft, La Poblanita is back

👋 Alissa here. After being stolen and gutted for parts in December, the La Poblanita food truck reopened Monday to an outpouring of supportive, hungry customers.

So many, in fact, that they sold out of food and had to close early. So I stopped by Tuesday.

What I ate: The three-taco combo with rice and beans and a drink ($13). A great deal!

I tried the chicken tinga with a sweet sauce, the pastor pork, which was more savory, and the plump shrimp.

All tasted great, and the fluffy corn tortillas were stuffed full.

Sides are my favorite part of Mexican dishes. Theirs were the perfect finishing touch.

Between the lines: An online fundraiser collected $78,000 to help the owners reopen.

What they're saying: "Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for helping us rebuild our livelihood," they wrote on Instagram. "Our clients are our family."

If you go: 3825 Indianola Ave., 10:30am-8:30pm. Closed Sunday.

🙏 Thanks to subscriber Aileen Collins for the suggestion!

📬 What food truck should we try next? Email [email protected] and add to our list of recommendations.