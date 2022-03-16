Food Truck Tour: After theft, La Poblanita is back
👋 Alissa here. After being stolen and gutted for parts in December, the La Poblanita food truck reopened Monday to an outpouring of supportive, hungry customers.
- So many, in fact, that they sold out of food and had to close early. So I stopped by Tuesday.
What I ate: The three-taco combo with rice and beans and a drink ($13). A great deal!
- I tried the chicken tinga with a sweet sauce, the pastor pork, which was more savory, and the plump shrimp.
- All tasted great, and the fluffy corn tortillas were stuffed full.
- Sides are my favorite part of Mexican dishes. Theirs were the perfect finishing touch.
Between the lines: An online fundraiser collected $78,000 to help the owners reopen.
What they're saying: "Thank you so much from the bottom of our hearts for helping us rebuild our livelihood," they wrote on Instagram. "Our clients are our family."
If you go: 3825 Indianola Ave., 10:30am-8:30pm. Closed Sunday.
