Food truck owners seek help after trailer theft

The owners of local food truck La Poblanita say they are hurting after having their trailer stolen over the weekend and later discovered in bad shape.

Driving the news: The food truck was stolen from its lot off of Indianola Avenue in Clintonville early Saturday morning.

Longtime owners the Soriano family asked the community for help finding the truck and started a GoFundMe to help the business stay afloat.

The latest: A tipster helped the family find their truck on Sunday in a city impound lot, but by then the inside had been ransacked.

"(P)lease other food trucks upgrade your security and be careful and aware of what's going on so you don't have to go through the same tragedy we are," La Poblanita wrote on Instagram.

How to help: The GoFundMe page has raised more than $37,000 as of Monday afternoon, with a total goal of $70,000 to reopen.

What they're saying: "We are happy to have located the food truck but are hurting as we know it will be a while before we are open again," Jesus Soriano told 614 Magazine.

Tyler's thought bubble: Who steals a food truck, honestly? What could you even do with it? Stealing an entire small business from a local family is a low blow.