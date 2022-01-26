Restaurant Week Review: Moretti's of Arlington
👋 Tyler here. Are the days when decent Italian food meant dimly-lit spaces with a picture of Joe DiMaggio on the wall gone forever?
- Perhaps so. A trip to Moretti's of Arlington shows an Italian dinner can mean brighter colors and a painting of hefty tomatoes above a fireplace.
What I ate: Our three-course Restaurant Week special started promising with a mound of perfectly-baked bread the size of a shot put.
- It got even better with a hearty cup of pasta fagioli soup and an order of polenta lasagna, with cornmeal replacing traditional sheets of noodles.
- This type of meal tastes better the colder the temperature is. It was freezing on Monday.
- The pezzo di resistenza turned out to be the dessert, a graham cracker cookie topped with a raspberry and cheesecake frosting mixture.
Vibe check: Moretti's is classy enough for a date, but casual enough for a night out with family and friends. My wife and I will be back.
If you go: 2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington. Hours for Restaurant Week dishes: 4:30-8pm today and Thursday, 4:30-8:30pm Friday and Saturday. $25 per diner.
