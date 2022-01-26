Restaurant Week Review: Moretti's of Arlington

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Tyler here. Are the days when decent Italian food meant dimly-lit spaces with a picture of Joe DiMaggio on the wall gone forever?

Perhaps so. A trip to Moretti's of Arlington shows an Italian dinner can mean brighter colors and a painting of hefty tomatoes above a fireplace.

What I ate: Our three-course Restaurant Week special started promising with a mound of perfectly-baked bread the size of a shot put.

It got even better with a hearty cup of pasta fagioli soup and an order of polenta lasagna, with cornmeal replacing traditional sheets of noodles.

This type of meal tastes better the colder the temperature is. It was freezing on Monday.

The pezzo di resistenza turned out to be the dessert, a graham cracker cookie topped with a raspberry and cheesecake frosting mixture.

Vibe check: Moretti's is classy enough for a date, but casual enough for a night out with family and friends. My wife and I will be back.

If you go: 2124 Tremont Center, Upper Arlington. Hours for Restaurant Week dishes: 4:30-8pm today and Thursday, 4:30-8:30pm Friday and Saturday. $25 per diner.