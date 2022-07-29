33 mins ago - Food and Drink

🍽 Restaurant Week review: Moran's

Tyler Buchanan
A trio of entrees at Moran's Bar and Grille in Columbus.
The three Restaurant Week options at Moran's Bar and Grill. Photos: Tyler Buchanan/Axios

🖐 Tyler here. I've read that gangsters Bugs Moran and Al Capone were both baseball fans, which might explain why Moran's Bar and Grill is a natural fit in the Arena District near Huntington Park.

What I ate: The "Rattlesnake Pasta," topped with peppers, onions and a spicy sauce.

  • Let's just say I'd knock off a bootlegging enterprise if it meant getting to eat another plate.

The intrigue: The restaurant's namesake was believed to be a target in the St. Valentine's Day Massacre in Chicago, but he escaped assassination.

  • Moran was later convicted for robbing an Ohio bank and served time in the Ohio Penitentiary, once located a quarter-mile from the restaurant.

Yes, but: Don't expect a dimly-lit joint with a heavy mobster theme. There are only a few framed gangster photos and newspaper clippings over in the corner.

My suggestion: Grab an early dinner and head over to catch a ballgame, just as Capone might have done if he were still around. Just leave the fedora and tommy gun at home.

A slice of French Silk Pie.
A perfect slice of French silk pie.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Columbus stories

No stories could be found

Columbuspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Columbus.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more