🍽 Restaurant Week review: Moran's
🖐 Tyler here. I've read that gangsters Bugs Moran and Al Capone were both baseball fans, which might explain why Moran's Bar and Grill is a natural fit in the Arena District near Huntington Park.
- I gave Moran's a try for 614 Restaurant Week, which ends tomorrow.
What I ate: The "Rattlesnake Pasta," topped with peppers, onions and a spicy sauce.
- Let's just say I'd knock off a bootlegging enterprise if it meant getting to eat another plate.
The intrigue: The restaurant's namesake was believed to be a target in the St. Valentine's Day Massacre in Chicago, but he escaped assassination.
- Moran was later convicted for robbing an Ohio bank and served time in the Ohio Penitentiary, once located a quarter-mile from the restaurant.
Yes, but: Don't expect a dimly-lit joint with a heavy mobster theme. There are only a few framed gangster photos and newspaper clippings over in the corner.
My suggestion: Grab an early dinner and head over to catch a ballgame, just as Capone might have done if he were still around. Just leave the fedora and tommy gun at home.
