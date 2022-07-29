🍽 Restaurant Week review: Moran's

🖐 Tyler here. I've read that gangsters Bugs Moran and Al Capone were both baseball fans, which might explain why Moran's Bar and Grill is a natural fit in the Arena District near Huntington Park.

I gave Moran's a try for 614 Restaurant Week, which ends tomorrow.

What I ate: The "Rattlesnake Pasta," topped with peppers, onions and a spicy sauce.

Let's just say I'd knock off a bootlegging enterprise if it meant getting to eat another plate.

The intrigue: The restaurant's namesake was believed to be a target in the St. Valentine's Day Massacre in Chicago, but he escaped assassination.

Moran was later convicted for robbing an Ohio bank and served time in the Ohio Penitentiary, once located a quarter-mile from the restaurant.

Yes, but: Don't expect a dimly-lit joint with a heavy mobster theme. There are only a few framed gangster photos and newspaper clippings over in the corner.

My suggestion: Grab an early dinner and head over to catch a ballgame, just as Capone might have done if he were still around. Just leave the fedora and tommy gun at home.