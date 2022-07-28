👋 Alissa here with a reminder that 614 Restaurant Week continues through Saturday, in case you need an excuse to skip cooking.

I wasted no time and tried Alqueria, currently Columbus' top-rated restaurant on Yelp.

What I ate: I made it a Meatless Monday by having an Impossible meat stuffed portobello with cheesy curried grits. A zesty barbecue sauce drizzled on top tied everything together.

My take: If I had a personal Alqueria chef who could make me dishes like this every day, I'd have no issues going vegetarian.

Yes, and: The Mexican street corn dip and quinoa lentil salad are perfect light and refreshing summer appetizers.

For dessert: a rich, creamy vanilla bean panna cotta topped with blackberries — my favorite Restaurant Week dessert yet.

Of note: Presentation trumps portion sizes here — down to the beautiful blue ceramic dishes and the perfectly manicured patio — but I didn't leave hungry.

Pro tip: Divide and conquer. My husband and I tasted two-thirds of the Restaurant Week menu ($35 apiece) by ordering different items.