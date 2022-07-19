Our guide to the latest 614 Restaurant Week

With many restaurants feeling the squeeze of inflation, the biannual 614 Restaurant Week couldn't come at a better time — driving customers to support local restaurants and enjoy cheap meals to boot.

How it works: Starting Monday, enjoy special three-course menus at fixed prices ($20-$50) at more than 100 restaurants.

Proceeds benefit The American Pie Party, a pediatric cancer nonprofit.

We're eyeing a few spots:

✨ Something new: Johnny's Italian Steakhouse near Easton, inspired by 1940s supper clubs.

Main course: salmon, sirloin or tomato cream cavatappi. $30.

👍 Something highly recommended: Alqueria in the University District, currently the city's top-rated restaurant on Yelp.

Main course: pork loin, stuffed portobello or chicken breast. $35.

⚾ Somewhere to watch (or play) a game: Parlay, a new sports bar in the Short North.

Main course: curry mussels, brisket flatbread, cheeseburger, grilled chicken sandwich or parmesan bowtie pasta. $25.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with trying something new at a familiar favorite.

Our picks: Pecan Penny's barbecue ($20), bites and brews at Elevator ($40) or a meal with a view at Milestone 229 ($40).

📬 What meal should we review? Check out the menus and hit reply.