Medical marijuana access grows

Tyler Buchanan
Illustration of a gavel, but the handle is a marijuana joint.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

State regulators have expanded the list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana, but industry advocates are still fighting for more, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Why it matters: The State Medical Board has full authority over who is able to legally access medical marijuana.

State of play: Residents are required to have a certified physician's confirmation that they have a qualifying medical conditions under the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

  • The number of qualifying conditions continues to grow — it’s now 26 — as residents annually petition the State Medical Board to expand the list.
  • The approval process, which is relatively obscure, earned some chuckles in 2020 when the board rejected a joking submission for Browns and Bengals fandom to be included.

Driving the news: Last week the board approved irritable bowel syndrome as a qualifying condition, but voted against ASD and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

  • It's the fourth time ASD has been rejected, per the Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association (OMCIA).

Zoom in: The association, which lobbies state lawmakers and regulators on behalf of marijuana cultivators, processors and dispensaries, disagrees with the board's decision.

  • A stalled Republican bill to overhaul the medical marijuana program also proposed adding ASD and several other qualifying conditions to the list.

What they're saying: OMCIA believes there's a medical case for adding ASD, director of government affairs Charlie Trefny tells Axios, but the organization more generally supports expanding eligibility for all conditions.

  • Ohioans deserve the "freedom of choice" to access medical marijuana, Trefny says.

The other side: The efficacy of medical marijuana as treatment for those with ASD is disputed.

  • Nationwide Children's Hospital and the Ohio Psychiatric Physicians Association oppose it, as well as numerous witnesses at a hearing on the bill who contend there is insufficient evidence to support its use.

The intrigue: The issue may be moot if recreational marijuana is legalized in Ohio.

What we're watching: OMCIA plans to keep trying to get ASD and other conditions added to the medical marijuana list.

