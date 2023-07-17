Medical marijuana access grows

Share on email (opens in new window)

State regulators have expanded the list of qualifying conditions for medical marijuana, but industry advocates are still fighting for more, including autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

Why it matters: The State Medical Board has full authority over who is able to legally access medical marijuana.

State of play: Residents are required to have a certified physician's confirmation that they have a qualifying medical conditions under the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

The number of qualifying conditions continues to grow — it’s now 26 — as residents annually petition the State Medical Board to expand the list.

The approval process, which is relatively obscure, earned some chuckles in 2020 when the board rejected a joking submission for Browns and Bengals fandom to be included.

Driving the news: Last week the board approved irritable bowel syndrome as a qualifying condition, but voted against ASD and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

It's the fourth time ASD has been rejected, per the Ohio Medical Cannabis Industry Association (OMCIA).

Zoom in: The association, which lobbies state lawmakers and regulators on behalf of marijuana cultivators, processors and dispensaries, disagrees with the board's decision.

A stalled Republican bill to overhaul the medical marijuana program also proposed adding ASD and several other qualifying conditions to the list.

What they're saying: OMCIA believes there's a medical case for adding ASD, director of government affairs Charlie Trefny tells Axios, but the organization more generally supports expanding eligibility for all conditions.

Ohioans deserve the "freedom of choice" to access medical marijuana, Trefny says.

The other side: The efficacy of medical marijuana as treatment for those with ASD is disputed.

Nationwide Children's Hospital and the Ohio Psychiatric Physicians Association oppose it, as well as numerous witnesses at a hearing on the bill who contend there is insufficient evidence to support its use.

The intrigue: The issue may be moot if recreational marijuana is legalized in Ohio.

Organizers recently submitted signatures to place a proposed law on the November ballot to allow adults to buy, possess and grow cannabis for adults, the Dispatch reports.

Nearly half of states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana usage, per the National Conference of State Legislatures.

What we're watching: OMCIA plans to keep trying to get ASD and other conditions added to the medical marijuana list.