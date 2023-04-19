Data: Scripps Gerontology Center; Note: 2010 data uses U.S. Census Bureau estimates and 2020-2050 are population projections; Chart: Simran Parwani/Axios. Explore an interactive chart.

Central Ohio's rapid growth and influx of younger transplants has overshadowed another demographic shift: a major rise in aging residents.

Why it matters: The U.S. isn't well-equipped to handle this impending increase in older residents due to a strained long-term care industry, fewer caregivers to assist with their needs and a world that just isn't designed for them, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

State of play: Franklin County's over-65 population is projected to nearly double by 2040 to 229,000 residents, or 15.4% of the total population, per the Scripps Gerontology Center at Miami University.

Just under 10% of Franklin County was 65 and older in 2010.

That number had already grown to 12.7% last year.

The big picture: Baby boomers are enjoying longer, more active lives than their predecessors and make up the largest generation of older adults in U.S. history.

Zoom in: Local efforts are targeting key services like transportation, housing and health care — plus, don't forget about Mayor Andrew Ginther's promise for a "dramatic" pickleball expansion.

🩺 Health care

Americans are growing more comfortable with home-based care, retail clinics and other options beyond the traditional doctor's office, says Mike Avotins, a Midwest market president for Aetna who is based in Columbus.

The intrigue: Nearly half of people ages 65 and older have tried virtual care visits, a new CVS Health "Future of Healthy Aging" report finds.

Avotins tells Axios that continued improvements must make virtual care viable for non-tech savvy users.

What we're watching: How our state will address a dire shortage of home health care workers.

🏡 Housing

Growing old at home is tough as housing prices and property taxes continue to rise.

More affordable housing is needed for Central Ohioans of all ages, but especially for aging residents with extremely low incomes — like the new 62-unit complex in Northland.

Threat level: "We're not keeping pace," Katie White, Central Ohio Area Agency on Aging administrator, tells Axios.

🚌 Transportation

Currently 89% of surveyed adults over 50 in our eight-county region typically drive themselves places, per a 2021 assessment by OSU's Age Friendly Innovation Center.

Improved walkability and public transportation and options like ride sharing will be necessary for older adults who outlive their ability to drive.

What they're saying: "What we're talking about works better for people of all ages and abilities," center director Marisa Sheldon tells Axios.

❤️ Social connections

Local groups are working to connect our communities so residents can support each other.

Zoom in: One example is the Central Ohio Network of Villages, which organizes social events and also links volunteers with neighbors who need assistance.