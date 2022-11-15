Columbus vastly outpacing the rest of Ohio in population, growth

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Columbus is carrying the Buckeye State in growth and economic well-being.

Driving the news: Our metro area's rise in factors like population, workers, household income and home values significantly outpaced all other areas of Ohio between 2000-2020, per a report from the Greater Ohio Policy Center.

Why it matters: While Columbus is Ohio's MVP, it's skewing statewide statistics that overshadow a stagnant, aging population.

This is leading to a "Tale of Two States" — also the report's title.

Major takeaways:

Looks can be deceiving. Ohio's overall population grew 3% during the two-decade time period. But with the Columbus metro area removed, the state actually recorded a net loss of 1% — or about 100,000 residents, census data shows.

That means fewer workers. Ohio's labor force decreased by 91,000 workers, while Central Ohio gained 215,000.

Incomes lag across the board. Our median household income was $65,044 in 2020, a 50% increase, while all other metros only rose by 38%. Both still trail a national average of 55%.

👀 Eye-popping stat: If Columbus' population growth between 2000-2020 were its own city — with 177,600 residents — it would be the state's sixth-largest, just behind Dayton.

Zoom in: All areas besides Columbus experienced a large population drop in residents under 54.

Young people are moving to Central Ohio for work and education — including Tyler and Alissa — or out of state entirely.

Context: A changing economy explains most of this geographic disparity. Most Ohioans live in a "legacy city" built around a manufacturing sector that peaked years ago.

Those 22 cities — ranging in size from Cleveland to Chillicothe — are characterized by aging residents, marginal population change and slow income growth.

Central Ohio, meanwhile, bucks the trend due to recent development and a job market centered on education, health care, tech and government services.

Legacy cities are "home to a significant concentration of jobs, residents, and anchor institutions that positively impact the state’s economy" and policies should be tailored to their specific needs, the report says.

What's next: The study's authors recommend enhancing municipal services, modernizing historic infrastructure and zoning, promoting development through grants and investing in public transportation.