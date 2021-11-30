Ohio's population is shifting toward Columbus

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Columbus and its burgeoning suburbs are shifting the state's population center of gravity closer to the middle of Ohio.

The measurement is the average of where the state's 11.8 million people live, as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau.

How it works: If every Ohioan weighed equally, the point marks where a flat map of Ohio would balance perfectly.

Why it matters: The drastic shift since 1950 is an illustration of the capital city's rapid growth combined with population decline in rural areas and Cleveland, the state's next-largest city.

The 11-county central Ohio region is now home to 2.2 million people.

Franklin County surpassed Cuyahoga County's population for the first time in 2017.

What's next: The Columbus region is expected to reach 3 million people by 2050.