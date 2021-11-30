Ohio's population is shifting toward Columbus
Columbus and its burgeoning suburbs are shifting the state's population center of gravity closer to the middle of Ohio.
- The measurement is the average of where the state's 11.8 million people live, as calculated by the U.S. Census Bureau.
How it works: If every Ohioan weighed equally, the point marks where a flat map of Ohio would balance perfectly.
Why it matters: The drastic shift since 1950 is an illustration of the capital city's rapid growth combined with population decline in rural areas and Cleveland, the state's next-largest city.
- The 11-county central Ohio region is now home to 2.2 million people.
- Franklin County surpassed Cuyahoga County's population for the first time in 2017.
What's next: The Columbus region is expected to reach 3 million people by 2050.
