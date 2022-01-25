More Ohio movers headed elsewhere, 2021 data says

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: United Van Lines; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

It's inconceivable to us that anybody would want to leave the Buckeye State, but apparently not everybody here agrees.

What's happening: Ohio was the ninth-most departed state among movers who hired United Van Lines in 2021, per the moving company's data.

By the numbers: 56% of the company's nearly 6,400 Ohio shipments headed outbound.

Of note: The company notes that nine of the 10 "outbound" states are considered densely populated, so our 5-degree winter days aren't solely to blame.

The intrigue: Us Buckeyes have strong family bonds. Among Ohio's inbound movers, 44% of 829 people surveyed by United Van Lines said they did so to be closer to family.