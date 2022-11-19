Aging baby boomers in the U.S. are living longer and have better financial safety nets than previous generations. They're also more likely to be divorced, live far away from their children and be living with debt and a chronic condition.

Why it matters: The U.S. is not well-equipped to handle the largest generation of elderly adults in human history, experts say. That's because of an already strained long-term care industry, fewer caregivers to assist with their needs and a world that just isn't designed for them.