Data: NORC; Note: The study examined individuals 60 years and older, as they will be 75 or older in 2033. High needs is defined as having three or more chronic conditions and one or more limitations in activities of daily living. Table: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

Long-term care will become an increasingly elusive need for aging baby boomers in the next decade, forcing some to spend down their assets in order to qualify for Medicaid.

Why it matters: The population of middle-class seniors in America will increase 89% to 16 million by 2033, according to data from NORC at the University of Chicago.