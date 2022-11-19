Skip to main content
Erin Brodwin
Health

6. Guaranteed a dignified death

Photo illustration of a photograph of a nurse on a phone with a wreath and knit sweater texture in the background.

Photo Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios. Photos: PhotoQuest/Getty Images

After being blindsided by her father's laborious death, marketing executive Jessica McGlory started Guaranteed, a company that aims to give families a better way to care for loved ones in their last days.

Why it matters: A recent report from watchdog group Private Equity Stakeholder Project suggested that for-profit hospice agencies have been tied to lower standards of care, fewer patient visits, higher rates of hospitalization and poorer worker compensation than their nonprofit counterparts.

