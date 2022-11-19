Skip to main content
Sabrina Moreno
Health

4. The challenges of Latinos aging in the U.S.

Photo collage of a photo of a man reading to three children overlaid with a stethoscope.

Photo illustration: Gabriella Turrisi/Axios. Photo: Jack Manning/Three Lions/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Older Latinos — especially those who are noncitizens or live in poverty — are often kept from the health care resources advertised to help Americans age comfortably, researchers and advocates told Axios.

  • That's partly because of financial and language barriers, and because they're so much more likely to be uninsured. But there's also a cultural responsibility families feel to handle the caregiving themselves, which can mean avoiding the programs that could help them — or not knowing they exist.
