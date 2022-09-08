Columbus named sixth-friendliest city for Gen Z
Break out the TikToks and vape pens, because Columbus is evidently a haven for Gen Z.
Driving the news: Columbus is the sixth-friendliest city for members of Gen Z, according to real estate listing service CommercialCafe.
- These are residents aged 10-25 and born between 1997-2012.
What they did: CommercialCafe tracked major cities' internet speeds, affordability, transit offerings and "recreational establishments" like museums and restaurants.
How we fared: Columbus scored well for our low unemployment rate, relatively high percentage of young residents and for having so many things to do.
- And while there's no doubt housing prices are skyrocketing, we are still a much more affordable place to live compared to cities like Chicago, Seattle and Boston.
Yes, but: Other metro areas with walkable neighborhoods and rail transit blow Columbus out of the water when it comes to "green commuting."
- Just 6% of commuters here walk, bike or use public transportation to get to work.
- Let's just say we're still a work in progress.
One Gen Zers view: Tyler asked his wife's sister, a resident of suburban Columbus born in 1999, if she thinks the city is friendly to her generation.
- She says yes on a wide scale, though she still experiences an occasional baby boomer who treats those her age with contempt.
- "I think in general, Columbus is just very progressive and accepting of peoples' differences and uniqueness."
