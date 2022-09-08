Columbus named sixth-friendliest city for Gen Z

Break out the TikToks and vape pens, because Columbus is evidently a haven for Gen Z.

Driving the news: Columbus is the sixth-friendliest city for members of Gen Z, according to real estate listing service CommercialCafe.

These are residents aged 10-25 and born between 1997-2012.

What they did: CommercialCafe tracked major cities' internet speeds, affordability, transit offerings and "recreational establishments" like museums and restaurants.

How we fared: Columbus scored well for our low unemployment rate, relatively high percentage of young residents and for having so many things to do.

And while there's no doubt housing prices are skyrocketing, we are still a much more affordable place to live compared to cities like Chicago, Seattle and Boston.

Yes, but: Other metro areas with walkable neighborhoods and rail transit blow Columbus out of the water when it comes to "green commuting."

Just 6% of commuters here walk, bike or use public transportation to get to work.

Let's just say we're still a work in progress.

One Gen Zers view: Tyler asked his wife's sister, a resident of suburban Columbus born in 1999, if she thinks the city is friendly to her generation.